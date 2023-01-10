Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar sold at an auction for $260,000. On what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday, the plane sold at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida.

The plane was originally purchased by Presley on Dec. 22, 1976, for $840,000, or $4.4 million today. This aircraft was one of many owned by Presley, like his Convair 880 “Lisa Marie” or “Hound Dog 1” and “Hound Dog 2” his other JetStar.

The former wife of the late rock legend, Priscilla Presley, stood on the stage at the auction. The bidding began at $100,000 and jumped to $240,000 before a bid for $260,000 came from a telephone bidder, according to Robbs Report. With fees, the total cost jumps to $286,000.

The red and silver jet features a custom interior fit for a King. Red velvet upholstery and gold-finish hardware can transport one back to Presley’s prime. Mecum notes that the P&W engine and many components of the cockpit have been removed and without an engine, the plane will be disassembled before shipping.

