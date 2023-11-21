Elon Musk’s X/Twitter Files Lawsuit Against Far Left Media Matters

Elon Musk’s X/Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters over its efforts to link ad placements on the platform to neo-Nazi content, a strategy the far-left nonprofit has used in the past to trigger ad boycotts against conservative media companies.In a case filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, X/Twitter accuses Media Matters of distorting the likelihood of ads appearing next to alleged hate speech on the platform.

“Media Matters knowingly and maliciously manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts on X Corp.’s social media platform beside Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist fringe content and then portrayed these manufactured images as if they were what typical X users experience on the platform,” says X in its complaint.

“Media Matters designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.”

In a post on X/Twitter, CEO Linda Yaccarino said that “not a single authentic user” saw ads from IBM, Comcast, or Oracle next to the content identified by Media Matters, and only two users saw Apple’s ads next to the content, “at least one of which was Media Matters.”

“Data wins over manipulation or allegations,” said Yaccarino. “Don’t be manipulated. Stand with X.”

