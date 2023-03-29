Elon Musk’s Twitter Restricts Savage & Other Conservatives Raising Alarm About ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’

Elon Musk’s Twitter has restricted accounts of prominent conservative politicians, journalists, and activists that are raising awareness about the fact that radical transgender activists called for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” ahead of the mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school, carried out by a woman who identified as transgender.

One of the suspended accounts included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who reportedly tweeted an image of a poster advertising the upcoming “Trans Day of Vengeance” event, which is being hosted by the Trans Radical Activist Network.

“My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,’” Greene said. “The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter.”

