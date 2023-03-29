Elon Musk’s Twitter has restricted accounts of prominent conservative politicians, journalists, and activists that are raising awareness about the fact that radical transgender activists called for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” ahead of the mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school, carried out by a woman who identified as transgender.

One of the suspended accounts included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who reportedly tweeted an image of a poster advertising the upcoming “Trans Day of Vengeance” event, which is being hosted by the Trans Radical Activist Network.

This is a lie.



My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called “Trans Day of Vengeance.”



The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter.



Restore my account immediately. @elonmusk @ellagirwin… https://t.co/p9XZLtuuDF pic.twitter.com/svViCYUyhm March 28, 2023

“My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,’” Greene said. “The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter.”

