The rocket ship that could one day power humans to Mars is set to make its maiden orbital flight today.

Elon Musk’s $3 billion (£2.4 billion), 395ft-tall Starship is the most powerful rocket humanity has ever produced, packing almost double the thrust of any other in history.

It is due to lift-off from Boca Chica in Texas from 08:00 local time (14:00 BST).

The uncrewed mission will see SpaceX’s Starship complete almost one circuit of the globe, while the booster that blasts it into orbit lands safely back on Earth.

But despite the huge excitement, Musk has warned people to temper their expectations — last month he claimed there was a 50 per cent chance his spacecraft could explode during the launch.

