It was a $768 million mistake. A day after an ill-fated demonstration of his futuristic Cybertruck — a pickup that was supposed to be indestructible — Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk’s net worth faced a massive drop. Tesla stock skidded 6% hours after the tech billionaire unveiled the Cybertruck at the SpaceX headquarters last week. The vehicle, which was billed as being able to withstand a bullet from a 9mm gun, sustained damage after a designer lobbed metal balls at the windows. The stock market plunge resulted in a loss of $768 million for the billionaire. “Oh my f–king God,” said Musk after his head designer threw a metal ball at the driver’s side window, causing a an impact that left a crater in the vehicle and caused the armored glass to crack. When the designer tried again, lobbing the metal ball at another window, more damage ensued.

