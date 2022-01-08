ZERO HEDGE:

A video has gone viral on Reddit of the Las Vegas Loop, an underground express transportation tunnel designed and built by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company to help alleviate traffic congestion on convention streets, showing everything the tunnel promised not to do: cause traffic jams.

The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop system is a 1.7-mile tunnel under the Las Vegas Strip that stretches from the convention center with three stations, the South, the West, and the Central. It allegedly slashes the above-ground 45-minute walk to a two-minute drive.

Musk founded The Boring Co. in 2017 with the hopes of solving traffic problems in major cities by creating underground tunnels for Tesla vehicles. However, this is the first instance where Musk’s grand tunnel idea has hit a snag, or rather a traffic jam.

The viral video titled “Lol. Elon Musk’s Boring company has traffic jams. I was told it was impossible” was posted on Reddit on Thursday morning. It already has 21k upvotes and 3k comments.

