Elon Musk’s dad held nothing back when asked by Australian radio talk show hosts to weigh in on his Tesla founder son’s life and career, revealing he was not proud of the billionaire businessman and favored his brother Kimbal.

Errol Musk, 76, on Monday called in to Kyle and Jackie O’s show on the Australian radio station KIIS FM for a brutally honest, 20-minute interview, in which he downplayed Elon’s success and took a swipe at his physical appearance — claiming that he even suggested the 50-year-old take diet pills after seeing his shirtless photos on a boat in Greece.

“Your offspring is a genius. He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?” presenter Jackie O asked the South African patriarch.

“No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something,” Errol replied.

Elon is Errol’s eldest son with his first wife, Maye Musk. The couple also shares daughter Tosca and son Kimbal, whom the dad described during the bizarre interview as his “pride and joy.”

