SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk believes the company is on the cusp of achieving “the holy grail of space” travel with its planned reusable Starship rocket system. He aims to put a prototype in orbit in as little as six months. Musk laid out the ambitious timeline during a presentation at the company’s launch facility in Cameron County, Texas on Saturday. The presentation was delivered 11 years to the day after SpaceX’s first rocket, the Falcon 1, first delivered a payload into space. The planned Starship system, unlike the Falcon 1, is designed to be fully reusable. Rapidly reusable orbital rocket systems will be key to making space travel practical and affordable, Musk said. Just as cars and planes can make more than one trip per day, he believes rockets will need the ability to make multiple trips to space and back.

