In a recent live-streamed video interview with the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, billionaire Elon Musk shared what’s to come for Neuralink.

The brain-interface technology company co-founded by Elon Musk in 2016 aims to begin implanting microchips in humans as early as this year. The implant has already been tested on a monkey who was featured playing MindPong.

“We have Neuralink working well in monkeys. We are also doing a lot of testing and confirming that it’s very safe and reliable and that the Neuralink device can be removed safely. People may have seen the demo that we published earlier this year with the video of the monkey playing the video game Pong telepathically using the Neuralink in its brain,” Elon Musk said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “It’s completely wireless, charges inductively, so the monkey looks completely normal and yet is playing a video game telepathically.”

