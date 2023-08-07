Elon Musk vows to pay for X users to sue their boss if they are ‘unfairly treated’ by their employer for posting or liking something on the social media site

Elon Musk has promised to foot the bill for anyone who has been ‘unfairly treated’ by their employer for liking posts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The billionaire said there will be ‘no limit’ to how much monetary legal aid his firm will provide, even though the platform is said to be still struggling financially.

It’s unclear how affected people can appeal for assistance or claim their money, although some have stated their interest by replying to Musk’s post.

Musk took over Twitter in October and has just changed its name to X as part of plans to turn it into what he’s described as an ‘everything’ app.

A shiny ‘X’ logo was installed at the platform’s headquarters in San Francisco before being removed due to complaints from local residents.

