Billionaire Elon Musk Told Tucker Carlson he plans to launch ‘the third option’ to Microsoft and Google after announcing his alternative chatbot on Monday, and slamming his competitors for how they used AI.

He criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of ‘training the AI to lie’ and said it has now become a ‘closed source’, ‘for-profit’ organization ‘closely allied with Microsoft’.

‘It’s simply starting late. But I will try to create a third option,’ Musk said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson aired on Monday.

Due to Musk’s belief in free speech, the new bot product could have less of a left-wing bias than ChatGPT, which has already been criticized for ‘woke’ responses.

He also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously.

