Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and — to the chagrin of the left — the new owner of Twitter, called on independent voters to back Republicans in tomorrow’s midterm elections to contain the excesses of the Democrat party.

“To independent-minded voters: shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” said Musk in a tweet.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!”

Musk is a recent convert to the Republican party, and says he cast his first-ever ballot for a Republican candidate when he voted for Mayra Flores in her successful bid to represent Texas’s 34th Congressional District in a special election for the seat this summer.

