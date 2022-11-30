Elon Musk claimed in a recent tweet that Twitter has “failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections.” Musk, the new owner of the platform, has promised to release internal documents to restore public trust in the company.

In a recent tweet, Twitter owner Elon Musk responded to a tweet from another user in which he stated that Twitter has “interfered in elections. The comment was sparked after Reuters tweeted an interview with the extreme leftist former head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, in which he stated that the platform has not been made “safer” under Musk.

One user responded to the Reuters tweet stating that Twitter has “shown itself to not be safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust.” To which Musk responded: “Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections.”

Musk further promised that “Twitter 2.0” will be “far more effective, transparent, and even-handed.”

Twitter has long been accused of interfering in elections, particularly those in the United States. The platform famously banned the New York Post for 16 days following the publication of a story relating to the laptop of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

