The multi-billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke to the BBC in a last-minute interview early on April 12 at Twitter HQ, where he destroyed the pro-censorship interviewer.

WATCH: The moment @elonmusk confronts @BBC reporter @JamesClayton5 for not being able to provide a single example of hate speech he has witnessed on Twitter.

–

Elon also points out the BBC’s double standards regarding Covid misinformation. pic.twitter.com/EBRCcOrTP4 — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) April 12, 2023

More than 3 million Twitter users listened as Elon Musk roasted the BBC interviewer.

BBC North America technology correspondent James Clayton was obliterated by Elon Musk which left him struggling to justify his questions about hate speech and misinformation.

Clayton claimed that he saw an increase in hate speech on the platform. Elon Musk pressed him to give specific examples, but Clayton was unable to identify a single tweet.

