Elon Musk has teased the release of bombshell Twitter files related to the now ex-director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr Anthony Fauci, this week, as part of what he calls the ‘Fauci Files.

On Sunday, the Twitter CEO tweeted to his followers: ‘Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023! One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring.’

Then, Juanita Broaddrick, an 80-year-old former nursing home administrator who once alleged that she was raped by ex-U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1978, replied to Musk’s tweet, saying that she’s waiting…for #FauciFiles.’

Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped down as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to President Biden in December

The ‘Twitter Files’ is a series of revelations made by journalists tapped by Musk that uncover recent controversies, including Twitter’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump from tweeting following the Capital invasion in January of last year.

Twitter also recently leaked internal discussions between employees regarding its own censorship of stories related to Hunter Biden’s personal laptop during the 2022 presidential election.

The most recent revelations made by the social media giant include how both the Trump and Biden administrations relied on Twitter to mitigate content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE