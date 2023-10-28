Elon Musk: Starlink Will Provide Internet Connectivity to ‘Aid Organizations’ in Gaza

Elon Musk has said that Starlink will provide connectivity to “internationally recognized aid organizations” in the territory of Gaza, where communications have been cut amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israel is intensifying its military campaign against Gaza, which began in response to an attack by Hamas militants into Israeli territory earlier this month, claiming the lives of over 1,300 civilians and leading to the capture of hundreds more.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Palestinians living in Gaza city, the largest population center in the strip, to evacuate south as his country conducts an offensive in the north.

