Elon Musk squeezes into tiny bulletproof vest to tour Israel kibbutz attacked by Hamas

Elon Musk squeezed into a bulletproof vest to accompany Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a tour of a kibbutz ravaged by Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 as the tech mogul fights off claims that he’s antisemitic.After scrambling to correct his endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory with a series of X posts insisting he wishes “a prosperous and exciting future for all,” Musk is taking a trip to Israel that’s set to be jam-packed with meetings with Israeli leaders and the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.The 52-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO showed up in body armor that looked undersized for his 6-foot, 2-inch frame — alongside Netanyahu and a slew of military officials in Kfar Aza, where dozens of people were killed and many others were kidnapped.Clips of the kibbutz showed a number of bullet casings inside in a YouTube video shared by the Prime Minister on Monday.This was reportedly home of Abigail Edan, the four-year-old American dual citizen taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7 and released on Sunday as part of a delicate cease-fire agreement.

READ MORE