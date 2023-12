Microsoft Word now scolds you if you use words that aren’t “inclusive”! pic.twitter.com/W2VqdmHVQk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2023

Even word processors aren’t safe from Elon Musk’s war on wokeness.

The X (formerly Twitter) CEO took to social media to slam Microsoft Word’s inclusiveness checker.

Musk complained that he had been ‘scolded’ for using the word ‘insane’ in a document.

His supporters took to X to vent against the ‘woke’ work processor with some joking that it was Microsoft which had gone insane.

Another supporter wrote that ‘wokeism has literally infiltrated everything on this planet’.

