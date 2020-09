SpaceX founder Elon Musk stirred the pot yet again after claiming that neither he nor his family would take a COVID-19 vaccine even if it was readily available.

The 49-year-old billionaire dropped the bombshell during a Monday appearance on the New York Times opinion podcast “Sway.”

“I’m not at risk, neither are my kids,” Musk told host Kara Swisher about the rationale behind his decision.

