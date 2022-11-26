Elon Musk has vowed to create his own smartphone if Apple and Google ban Twitter from their app stores.

Musk announced his plan in a tweet on Friday.

Podcaster and former OAN host Liz Wheeler had tweeted, “if Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”

Musk responded that he would if that is what it came down to.

