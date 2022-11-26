Elon Musk Says He Will Create His Own Smartphone If Apple and Google Ban Twitter From Their App Stores

Elon Musk has vowed to create his own smartphone if Apple and Google ban Twitter from their app stores.

Musk announced his plan in a tweet on Friday.

Podcaster and former OAN host Liz Wheeler had tweeted, “if Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”

Musk responded that he would if that is what it came down to.

READ MORE

Join now!

You may like these posts