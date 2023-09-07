Elon Musk Reveals ‘Extremely Powerful’ ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt Sought to Shake Him Down For Donations

Because the answer is “Yes!” regarding seeking donations, hence JG’s refusal to answer the question.



JG instead went on the attack, implying that Sorkin, despite being Jewish, is somehow an anti-Semite just for asking a basic conflict-of-interest question! 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2023

Twitter/X owner Elon Musk revealed on Wednesday that Jonathan Greenblatt, the “extremely powerful” CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, sought to shake him down for donations just like he did to Adidas, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving.

“Andrew Ross Sorkin asks Jonathan Greenblatt if he was seeking to have a role at X or shaking @elonmusk down for donations to the ADL (like he did to Adidas and the Brooklyn Nets) and he responds by saying that’s an ‘anti-Semitic trope,’ ” Greg Price tweeted along with a clip of Greenblatt’s latest appearance on CNBC.

“Because the answer is ‘Yes!’ regarding seeking donations, hence JG’s refusal to answer the question,” Musk responded. “JG instead went on the attack, implying that Sorkin, despite being Jewish, is somehow an anti-Semite just for asking a basic conflict-of-interest question!”

READ MORE