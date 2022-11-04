Elon Musk, on the cusp of finishing up his acquisition of Twitter, has apparently chosen to upgrade his Gulfstream private jet. Musk just placed an order for a new Gulfstream G700, expected to be delivered in early 2023, according to the media outlet Austonia in Texas.

However, its not known exactly when the aircraft will be delivered to customers it could be pushed to next year as the FAA brings unforeseen requirements to the process.

This spacious jet seats 19, soars up to 51,000 feet and has a base price of $78 million. It has a range of 7,500 nautical miles and can fly at near mach speed. Among the world’s largest purpose-built private jets, the G700 serves as a longer and larger version of the Gulfstream G650, which Musk currently owns.

Gulfstream states on its site that the G700 can fly up to 7,500 nautical miles without refueling and is powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines. This new plane will apparently replace Musk’s 2015 Gulfstream G650.

