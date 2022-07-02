Elon Musk has broken his nine day Twitter silence to share a surprise visit to see Pope Francis with four of his seven children – and even joked about his ill-fitting suit.

‘Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,’ Musk tweeted on Friday evening. He brought along four of his five teenage children for the encounter at the Vatican in Rome.

His fifth teen, previously known as Xavier, announced last month she’s now a transgender woman called Vivian Jenna Wilson, and that she no longer wishes to be associated with her billionaire dad.

Musk also conceded that the black tailored outfit he was wearing was not befitting of the occasion, replying to a Twitter user who mocked it by answering: ‘My suit is tragic.’

Musk has spoke of being an atheist, so it is unclear why he decided to meet the pope, and what the two men discussed.

With him for the trip were Griffin, 18, who is Vivian’s twin brother, as well as his 16 year-old triplets: Damian, Kai and Saxon.

Musk was married to their mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, from 2000 until 2008.

Their first son, Nevada, was born in 2002 and died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks. Musk and Wilson went on to have five children: twin sons – Xavier and Griffin, 18 – and triplet boys: Damian, Kai and Saxon, now 16.

READ MORE