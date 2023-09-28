Elon Musk ignites new war of words with Occasional-Cortex after taking to his social media platform X to call firebrand congresswoman ‘not that smart’

Elon Musk has ignited a new war of words with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after calling the firebrand congresswoman ‘not that smart’ on X. The Tesla mogul, 52, and AOC, 33, have a longstanding history of bickering back and forth online – and the latest instalment was triggered after Musk made a comment on her views on immigration. Responding to a video of AOC discussing migrants in New York City, billionaire Elon Musk said: ‘She’s just not that smart.’ The congresswoman clapped back: ‘I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress.

‘Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs.’

The native New Yorker told Musk to: ‘Stay mad.’

Musk sarcastically replied: ‘I take it back – you’re obviously a genius.’

He added: ‘First, please allow me to congratulate you on these epic achievements.

‘However, have you considered, rather than ”funeral assistance”, that FEMA focus its funding on preventing funerals in the first place?’

This is not the first time that the two have had public spats – which often have flirty undertones.

