Elon Musk’s aerospace aspirations are set to be helped by the ‘youngest employed software engineer on the planet’.

Kairan Quazi, 14, landed a prestigious job at the space exploration company’s satellite team, shortly before his upcoming graduation from Santa Clara University.

The teen virtuoso could speak full sentences aged just two and completed complex math equations at six, but admitted his school years were a struggle as his peers failed to keep up.

‘It was physically painful for me to sit through classrooms trapped, existentially bored, for hours and months — and eventually years — on end, and not learning at the level that I physically, intellectually and emotionally needed,’ he told SFChronicle.

