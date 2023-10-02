Elon Musk escalates feud with Ukraine with tweet mocking Zelensky for ‘going five minutes without asking for a billion dollars’ – prompting Kyiv to post a derisive reply

Elon Musk escalated his feud with Ukraine last night with a tweet mocking the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky for his pleas for wartime assistance.

In a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted a meme showing a photoshopped image of the Ukrainian leader and the caption: ‘When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid’.

Musk also owns SpaceX, which provides Starlink satellite communication services that are vital for Ukraine’s defence effort, but his statements have sometimes angered Kyiv since the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February last year.

Kyiv was quick to hit back at the billionaire, posting a derisive reply of its own.

On its official page on X, Ukraine’s parliament accused Musk of spreading Russian propaganda, posting its own version of the meme with a picture of Musk and the caption: ‘When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda’.

READ MORE