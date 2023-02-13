Elon Musk, also known as Mr. Tweet, has declared that he is preventing World War III by restricting the Ukrainian military’s access to its Starlink satellites.

Musk, the current owner and CEO of Twitter, has confirmed that he would restrict access to Ukraine’s military access to his Starlink satellites. Starlink has a network of 2,200 low-orbiting satellites. The company allows access to data in remote locations.

Former astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted musk, “Ukraine desperately needs your continued support. Please restore the full functionality of your Starlink satellites. Defense from a genocidal invasion is not an offensive capability. it’s survival. Innocent lives will be lost. You can help. Thank you.”

READ MORE