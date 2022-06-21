TMZ

One of Elon Musk’s children wants nothing to do with him, and has filed legal docs to drop his famous last name — in fact, she’s changing her full name, and legally declaring her gender identity. The documents were filed in L.A. County by Xavier Musk … at least that was the name she was given at birth, but now — having turned 18 in April — she says she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson. In the docs, she says she wants to be recognized as female — but the name change isn’t just about her transitioning, there’s clearly a rift with dear ol’ Dad. Vivian lists her reason for the name change as … “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” Neither Elon or Vivian has previously said anything publicly about their relationship or her transition. Interestingly though, back in December 2020, Elon tweeted he supports the transgender community, but added … “All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and the last name Wilson comes from their mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson … who was married to Elon from 2000 to 2008. Vivian’s hearing on the name change is set for Friday.

