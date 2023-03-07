Following Tucker Carlson’s Monday night show in which he unveiled previously unseen footage of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Twitter owner Elon Musk slammed the January 6 committee for “misleading the public” and withholding “evidence for partisan political reasons.”

Musk’s comments came in response to clips of US veteran Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, who entered the Capitol building wearing a horned hat, face paint, and what appeared to be animal pelts.

Chansley, who was sentenced to nearly four years in prison, was seen in the clips being led around by police officers, never stopping Chansley in the building.

“They helped him. They acted as his tour guides,” Carlson said.

In response to the revelation, Musk wrote, “This is crazy. The public was misled.”

In response to another tweet from State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price, who stated that the January 6 committee lied about a number of things during their investigation, Musk slammed the committee for withholding evidence.

“Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed,” Musk wrote.

