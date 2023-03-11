NY Post

Billionaire business mogul Elon Musk called for Jacob Chansley to be freed from prison on Friday, arguing that the so-called QAnon Shaman’s actions during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, were “falsely portrayed.” “Free Jacob Chansley,” Musk wrote in an explosive tweet on Friday. The Twitter CEO and founder of Tesla and SpaceX said it was an issue of “fairness of justice,” as he shared resurfaced footage from the day supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building that shows Chansley, now 35, urging rioters to go home. “I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice,” Musk continued. “Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence. But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other video shows him calmly walking in the Capitol Building, being escorted by officers and then thanking the officers,” Musk added, referencing bombshell security camera footage from inside the Capitol Building obtained by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

