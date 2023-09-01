Elon Musk blames elite LA school for brainwashing ‘communist’ trans daughter into hating him for being rich

Elon Musk believes his “communist” transgender daughter severed ties with her billionaire father because she was brainwashed into “thinking that anyone rich is evil” at the ritzy California school he sent her to.

The CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, washed his hands of any responsibility for the recent rift between himself and 19-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson — instead blaming the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica for infecting her with the “woke mind virus.”

Wilson’s transition was part of a domino effect that led to Musk buying the social media app as part of his mission to stomp out wokeness, according to an excerpt of the upcoming biography “Elon Musk” that was published in the Wall Street Journal Thursday.

The SpaceX founder told author Walter Isaacson that he was initially “generally sanguine” with his child’s decision until in April 2022 when Wilson “became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him,” the excerpt reveals.

That year, Wilson was granted a petition to change her gender, as well as her name, which she hoped would demolish any connection between herself and her biological father.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” said Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $257.5 billion.

