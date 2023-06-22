Elon Musk replied to a tweet from frequent Spaces host Mario Nawfal discussing the potential release of Meta’s competitor platform to Twitter, Threads. Musk threw out the idea of him and Mark Zuckerberg holding a cage fighting match.

Zuckerberg’s response on Instagram simply said “Send Me Location.”

Zuckerberg has been practicing jiu jistsu and just posted a picture of himself doing a Murph challenge for Memorial day. A Murph consists of running a mile, doing 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, and 300 squats. Then running a mile at the end in under an hour. Zuckerberg did it in 39 minutes.

After seeing that, Zuckerberg had treated the offer seriously, Elon responded saying, “If this is for real, I will do it.”

The two tech founders, aside from fighting in anything resembling a boxing ring, have been in the fight for a time in market share. While Facebook has had a large market share for a while, it has been declining in recent years while Twitter has been rising.

According to rumors, many creators and public figures have gotten fed up with Twitter and the way it has been run by Musk as he has freed up the platform for for free speech.

According to a report, the app has been codenamed ‘Project 92’ internally at Meta and will be called ‘Threads’ upon being released.

A Meta spokesman told the BBC, “We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

READ MORE