Elon Musk admits preventing Ukrainian attack on Russia by refusing access to Starlink ‘to avoid being complicit in a major act of war’ – but furious Kyiv says his ‘big ego’ led to civilians being killed

Elon Musk has admitted to thwarting a major Ukrainian attack, enraging officials in Kyiv who have blamed him for the deaths of children and ‘committing evil’.The billionaire CEO of Tesla, X (formerly Twitter) and Space X was accused in a new book of cutting off Ukraine’s access to Starlink over the Crimean coast to prevent an attack on the Russian naval fleet.

Responding to the accusation, Musk said that while he did not order engineers to switch off the satellite system, he did refuse Kyiv’s request to turn it on because – he said – he wanted to ‘avoid being complicit in a major act of war.’The world’s richest man began providing free access to Space X’s Starlink internet terminals in the early days of the Russian invasion in February 2022, which have been vital in allowing Ukrainians to communicate and coordinate their resistance.But, at the end of last year, his enthusiasm began to wane, and he became increasingly concerned about taking sides – ultimately ordering that the internet be shut down to stop a ‘kamikaze drone’ submarine attack on Russian warships.

