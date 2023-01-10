Ellen DeGeneres braved treacherous conditions outside her home in Montecito, California to show the ‘unprecedented rain’ the town is being hammered with on Monday night.

Wearing just a gray sweatshirt, the comedian showed how a creek next to her home was raging during the powerful storm — blaming it on climate change.

‘The creek next to our home never floods, never,’ she said, revealing: ‘It’s probably about 9 feet up.

‘We need to be nicer to Mother Nature, cause Mother Nature’s not happy with us,’ she continued.

The entire area of Montecito, home to notable names like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Oprah Winfrey, was urgently ordered to evacuate Monday afternoon ahead of the powerful storm which has already killed 14 people.

