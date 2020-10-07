New York Post:

A Colorado man who was enjoying a pleasant round of golf with three pals ended up in the hospital after a nasty encounter with a large bull elk, which ripped his kidney into three pieces.

Zak Bornhoft, 41, and his friends were about to complete the Evergreen Golf Course outside of Denver on Saturday when they were met by dozens of elk roaming around the 18-hole course, CNN reported.

“The golfing went pretty good throughout the day until we got to the back nine and saw all the elk,” Bornhoft told the network in a phone interview from his hospital bed.

“This bull elk was just eyeing us down,” he continued. “We were slowly going forward and he started charging at us and he missed. My buddy gassed it to get away and the elk gored me on my right side.”

Read more at The New York Post