Elizabeth Warren recently made headlines jabbing 2020 Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg over his Napa Valley “wine cave” fundraiser. But the Massachusetts senator’s own campaign fundraisers have sometimes taken place at a restaurant boasting bottles that cost more than $6,500.

Federal Election Commission records show Warren’s political action committee, PAC for a Level Playing Field, and her Senate joint fundraising committee enjoyed at least four events at New York City’s Gramercy Tavern, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Manhattan co-owned by celebrity chef Danny Meyer. Both of the Warren-affiliated organizations paid thousands of dollars to the restaurant for reception and catering expenses between December 2014 and October 2017.

A dinner at the restaurant’s main dining room runs $134 for a three-course tasting menu — and that’s before the wine. While customers can find wines such as the Chilean white La Ruptura at $48, Gramercy Tavern’s 34-page wine list also offers bottles of Burgundies costing $6,600, such as Domaine Coche-Dury’s 2013 Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru.

The Warren campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Revelations of Warren’s own ritzy fundraisers come after her attacks on Buttigieg’s wealthy donor base. At Thursday’s Democratic primary debate, Warren implied the South Bend, Indiana, mayor was selling access to his campaign through fundraisers held in locations such as wine caves that featured $900 bottles of wine.