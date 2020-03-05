CNBC:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will drop out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, a person familiar with the campaign told NBC News — leaving former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders as the last major contenders battling for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump this fall.

Warren will announce her decision to her staff on a call at 11 a.m. ET, according to the person. It was not immediately clear if the progressive Massachusetts senator planned to endorse one of her rivals, a move which could be pivotal as Biden and Sanders jockey for a delegate lead.

