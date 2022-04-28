BREITBART:

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter shows America needed “rules of the road for big tech.”

Melber asked, “You have warned about the growing power of big tech. What do you see in Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter?”

Warren said, “I see that we need to make two big changes. The first one is we need a wealth tax in America. Let’s talk about how Elon’s purchase here was subsidized by tens of millions of people who have paid their taxes every year. The second part is we need rules of the road for big tech. But ultimately, what all of this boils down to is power. Who’s going to have the power in our country? Are we going to make these decisions as a democracy, or is this going to be Elon Musk all by himself off in a room, a bazillionaire who just plays by his own set of rules, and that’s really what’s at stake here.”

She added, “We need rules of the road, and look. There are going to be rules. Like I said, the only question is will Elon Musk decide all of the rules by himself in a darkroom, or is it going to be the case that we’re going to decide this as a country? We’re going to make rules in a democracy.”

READ MORE