BREITBART:

In 1993, the Harvard Crimson reported that the “Law School faculty voted yesterday to offer a tenured position to Visiting Professor of Law Elizabeth Warren.”

The article goes on to celebrate that this hiring “marks an advance in the student and faculty effort to improve faculty diversity[.]”

Warren began teaching at Harvard in 1995. Then…

In 1995, an article in the Harvard Crimson celebrated Warren as “Native American.”

Although the conventional wisdom among students and faculty is that the Law School faculty includes no minority women, Chmura said Professor of Law Elizabeth Warren is Native American.

In response to criticism of the current administration, Chmura pointed to “good progress in recent years.”

According to Chmura, of the 21 professors appointed since 1989, 10 were women or minorities. In addition, all three of last year’s appointees were women.

Then, a 1996 piece in Fordham Law Review celebrated Warren as Harvard Law School’s “first woman of color.”

On top of this, there is also a 1999 Affirmative Action Plan Book published by Harvard that appears to identify Warren as Native American. Her name is not listed, but it could not possibly be anyone else.