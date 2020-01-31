The Washington Times

Sen. Elizabeth Warren assured Iowans recently that if she’s elected president, then any future Secretary of Education will need the approval of a transgender child she met last year. The presidential hopeful told a Cedar Rapids audience on Sunday that CNN’s LGBTQ town hall debate in October had such an effect on her that questioner Jacob Lemay, age 9, would be consulted if she ever occupies the White House. “I have two qualifications that I talk about over and over for my Secretary of Education,” she said. “The first: It has to be someone who’s taught in a public school, hello? And part 2, because it came from a young trans person who asked about a welcoming community and I said it starts with a Secretary of Education who has a lot to do with where we spend our money, with what gets advanced in our public schools, with what the standards are, and I said, ‘I’m going to have a Secretary of Education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf.’ “

