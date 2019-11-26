THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a trend. That means there is now a trend of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts misrepresenting details of her personal background.

The 2020 Democratic candidate last week appeared to deny that she sent either of her two children to a private school. The problem is that Warren did indeed send her son, Alex, to a private school in Texas starting at about 5th grade, according to a yearbook uncovered first by the Cato Institute’s Corey DeAngelis and confirmed later by the Washington Free Beacon.

In Atlanta last week, the Massachusetts senator was confronted by pro-school choice demonstrators who oppose her anti-charter and anti-voucher platform. Warren met later with one of the demonstrators, a black activist named Sarah Carpenter, who said that she and the other school choice supporters want only to enjoy the same educational benefits that Warren’s family has enjoyed.

“We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids, because I read that your children went to private schools,” Carpenter said to the senator.

Warren responded flatly, “My children went to public schools.”

Though it may be true the senator’s children went to public schools, her son also attended a private school in the 1980s, when Warren was a professor at the University of Texas in Austin. The 2020 candidate’s communications director, Kristen Orthman, confirmed separately to the Washington Free Beacon that Alex Warren “went to public school until 5th grade.”

At the very least, then, this is a lie of omission by Warren. Her statement that her children went to public schools was intended to mislead, as it leaves out the relevant fact that, yes, her son attended a private school as well. From my reading of the exchange in Atlanta, the entire point of Warren mentioning that her children went to public school was not to add context to the conversation but to dispute Carpenter’s true statement, “Your children went to private schools.”

More from The Examiner