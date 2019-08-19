NEW YORK POST:

Elizabeth Warren’s team removed the parts of her campaign website that included her controversial claims of having Native American heritage, including DNA test results that showed she had only minuscule amounts of Indian ancestry.

Warren’s website until Sunday included a video of the Massachusetts Democratic senator getting the results of the DNA test, showing that she had between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American ancestry, The Daily Caller reported.

Warren at the time said the results proved her claims throughout her academic career that she has Cherokee ancestry, a claim the Oklahoma native said was based on “family lore.”

The claims — and shaky DNA test results — prompted ridicule and charges that she was trying to advance her career by claiming to be a member of a minority group.