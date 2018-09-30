CBSNEWS

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that she would consider running for president at a town hall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Saturday. “After November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president,” Warren said, to an extended standing ovation from her audience. This is the first time that Warren has publicly said that she is considering a presidential bid. Warren is considered a potential frontrunner in a Democratic primary race, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Warren is known for her progressive politics and her populist views on the economy.

