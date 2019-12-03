THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s latest campaign promise would require an overhaul of the United States Constitution. Warren posted a video Tuesday stating her hope that she will “be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College.”

My goal is to get elected—but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote. pic.twitter.com/a2Lj2a9F0F December 2, 2019

She went on to say that she wanted to be “elected by direct vote” to serve her second term as president. Critics were quick to note the irony of Warren’s stated goal. And as a few also noted, a move to direct election would require a constitutional amendment — a process on which Warren could have far greater impact as a senator than as president.