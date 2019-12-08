AMERICAN THINKER

Elizabeth Warren has forgotten, if she ever knew, Margaret Thatcher’s immortal dictum: “The problem with socialism is that sooner or later, you run out of other people’s money.” In what ought to be a career-ending slip, facing a friendly questioner, Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association, her belief in a fantasy world where money can be endlessly spent came out. Watch her brush off concern over funding an expensive education program with the words, “The way I see it, there’s always, c’mon, there’s always money. It’s there.”

READ MORE AT THE AMERICAN THINKER