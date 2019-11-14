YAHOO FINANCE:

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn’t backing down from her fight against billionaires — in fact, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts is now selling $25 “billionaire tears” mugs on her campaign website.

“In November 2019, billionaire and former Goldman Sachs executive Leon Cooperman (who as recently as 2017 settled with the SEC on insider-trading charges) was brought to tears on live television while discussing the prospect that a President Elizabeth Warren might require him to pay his fair share in taxes,” the description on the website reads.

“Savor a warm, slightly salty beverage of your choice in this union-made mug as you contemplate all the good a wealth tax could do: universal childcare, student debt cancellation, universal free college, and more.”

The mug is the latest move by Warren to troll billionaires who have been critical of her wealth tax plan. Last week, she unveiled a “Calculator for the Billionaires” on her website, which features sections for various individuals at the top of the income bracket, like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and the previously mentioned Leon Cooperman. Based on the calculator, Cooperman would pay $151 million under Warren’s wealth tax.