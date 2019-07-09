BREITBART:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told anti-Israel activists on Monday that she would end Israel’s “occupation.”

Warren, who is rapidly moving up through the ranks of Democratic Party presidential contenders, has taken increasingly anti-Israel stances in the past several years.

She boycotted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in 2015, and accused Netanyahu of corruption and “embracing right-wing extremism” earlier this year.

An activist from the radical left-wing group IfNotNow named Becca Lubow approached Warren in New Hampshire on Monday after a town hall and asked Warren if she would commit to pushing “the Israeli government to end Occupation.”

Warren answered, “Yes. Yes. So I’m there.”