MERCURY NEWS:

Elizabeth Warren’s plan to break up the country’s biggest tech firms hasn’t stopped employees of those companies from bankrolling her campaign.

The Massachusetts senator came in second among the Democratic presidential candidates in donations from employees of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Google’s parent company Alphabet over the last three months, fundraising reports released Monday night showed. And she led the field in donations from people who listed their occupation as “software engineer” or “programmer” — a sign that her message of fighting corporate power is resonating among the tech industry’s rank-and-file.

Warren came in behind Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg in total donations from workers at the big four tech firms, raising about $102,000 to Buttigieg’s $124,000 between April and the end of June. She took in $211,000 from software engineers, just above Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ $210,000, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis. Only donations from people who gave more than $200 were counted, as campaigns aren’t required to report smaller donations individually.