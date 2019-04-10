NEW YORK POST:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren hauled in close to $1 million last year, she revealed in a 10-year dump of tax returns released Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Democrat, a progressive who’s advocated for a wealth tax and has made income inequality a mainstay of her platform, earned $905,742, paid about $206,000 in taxes and owed a little more than $24,000 at the time of her 2018 filing, the Washington Examiner reported. She filed jointly with her husband, Harvard Law School professor Bruce Mann.

Warren’s returns also showed more than $4,000 in interest income alone from banks, the report said. The senator gave about $50,000 to charity, according to the returns, which can be viewed on her campaign site.

In releasing the documents, Warren joins fellow Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand as the few Democratic hopefuls who have opted to make their returns public, according to a running tally being kept by Mother Jones. Gov. Jay Inslee has also released his.