DAILY MAIL:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dodged questions on Monday about her biggest political liabilities as she jumped headfirst into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary process.

But President Donald Trump signaled he intends to keep pounding his rival, telling Fox News in an interview when asked whether she could win: ‘You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.’

In announcing the formation of a presidential exploratory committee, Warren staked out the first significant territory in what will likely be a crowded field of Democrats itching for a swing at Donald Trump.

But she showed no sign she’s ready to overcome the self-inflected scandal that has dogged her for years: her questionable claim of American Indian ancestry.

The result was an unsteady performance that none of the three major cable news networks broadcast live from beginning to end.

Asked in her first question as a candidate-in-waiting how she will respond to Democrats who worry that her slow-motion ancestry gaffe had left her too vulnerable to be electable, Warren defaulted to talking points.

‘I’m in this fight because I understand what’s happening to working families,’ she said outside her home near Boston, standing alongside her husband Bruce Mann.